Person killed in overnight shooting in Mt. Healthy

Mt. Healthy PD said a suspect is in custody
Posted at 8:21 AM, Mar 20, 2022
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio — Mt. Healthy police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead overnight.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Investigators said when officers arrived, they found two off-duty officers holding the shooting suspect.

According to Mt, Healthy police, investigators determined the suspect attempted to enter a closed bar and got into an argument with a person standing outside. The argument escalated and that is when the suspect shot and killed the victim, Mt. Healthy police said.

The victim's name has not yet been released as police are notifying family.

The suspect was placed in custody and taken to the Hamilton County Jail. Mt. Healthy police did not release the suspect's name.

Mt. Healthy police said investigators will release additional information Monday morning.

