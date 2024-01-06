Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Clifton

CINCINNATI — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Police arrived on scene at approximately 6:30 a.m. at Clinton Springs Lane and Vine Street. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to UC Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, officers told WCPO crew on the scene.

Police have not said if they have a description of the vehicle involved or a suspect in this crash.

This is a developing story and with be updated when new information becomes available.