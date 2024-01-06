Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Clifton

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
VIne.jpeg
Posted at 9:01 AM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 09:01:20-05

CINCINNATI — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Saturday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Police arrived on scene at approximately 6:30 a.m. at Clinton Springs Lane and Vine Street. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to UC Medical Center and is currently in critical condition, officers told WCPO crew on the scene.

Police have not said if they have a description of the vehicle involved or a suspect in this crash.

This is a developing story and with be updated when new information becomes available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Lawrenceburg football player goes viral after college visit announcement Tri-State road crews ready for first major snowfall in almost a year DeWine issues order prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries on minors

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.