Pedestrian bridge replacement moving forward

LEBANON, Ohio — Plans are in development by the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to replace the pedestrian bridge system connecting Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams with E. Court Street in downtown Cincinnati.

Based on the preliminary results of a feasibility study and input received from the public and the city of Cincinnati, ODOT has selected Alternative 1 as its preferred alternative. This alternative will construct a new replacement bridge immediately adjacent to the existing pedestrian bridge and maintain the connection between Van Meter and E. Court Street.

ODOT will now proceed with developing detailed design plans and coordinating with the city on aesthetic enhancements for the bridge that include surface treatments, signage, fence types, colors, and lighting.

Planning for the project currently remains on track, and the existing pedestrian bridge will remain open throughout the planning process. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2026, and preliminary cost projections are estimated to be approximately $6.6 million.

The current pedestrian bridge system is comprised of two separate bridges, the first of which crosses over I-71 North and South and I-471 North and South. The second crosses over Gilbert Avenue/U.S. 22 and serves as a visual gateway to the downtown area.

Both bridges were built in the 1960’s and although they are in serviceable condition, they’ve begun to deteriorate, ODOT reports. "We are focused on maintaining the safety of those using the bridges, as well as those traveling underneath the structures, and after studying the condition of the bridge system, it was determined that replacing the structures is the safest and best option" ODOT states.

Additional information about the project, including its background, public feedback and a summary report, is available online.