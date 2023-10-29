PD: Pedestrian hit, killed in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — A man in his 30s was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday, Evendale Police Chief Tim Holloway said in a statement.

At approximately 6:45 a.m. officers responded to the area of 10100 Reading Road for a report of an auto crash with a pedestrian struck, Holloway said.

The victim, identified only as a male in his 30s who is "believed to reside in the City of Cincinnati," was transported to University Hospital where he later died from his injuries, Holloway said.

Identification of deceased is pending notification of next-of-kin and completion of the investigation.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the deceased was attempting to cross the roadway but not at an intersection or crosswalk," Holloway said.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Holloway said.

Police have not said if speed or impairment are being investigated as part of the investigation.

Police closed the roadway to conduct an on scene investigation, but it has since reopened.