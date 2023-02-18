PD: Passenger left in critical condition; 2 others injured in auto-accident

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Three people sustained injures after a vehicle accident Friday night.

The Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit stated they responded to the crash located at the 100 block of West Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Their investigation determined one of the drivers lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centerline, hitting another vehicle.

A passenger in the woman's vehicle was seriously injured and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they are currently listed in critical condition.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were also transported for treatment and are currently listed in stable condition.

Police stated seatbelt usage is unknown at this time and excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash. They are investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit at (513) 352-2514.