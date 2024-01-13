PD: 1 injured in reported drive-by shooting in Evanston

CINCINNATI — One is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning in Evanston, Cincinnati police said.

An officer told WCPO crew on scene that police responded to a reported drive-by shooting at approximately 6:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of Clarion Avenue Saturday morning

A victim with a gunshot wound to the leg took themselves, or was driven by a third party, to a local hospital for treatment, police said. This injury is non-life-threatening, police said.

A car shot multiple times was located at the hospital where the victim went to for treatment, police said.

Police have not yet said if they have any suspects in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.