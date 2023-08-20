Parade, concert highlight Black Family Reunion on day three

CINCINNATI — The third day of the 35th annual Black Family Reunion brought a parade, day-long party at the banks, concert, and fireworks show to a unique celebration of black family in Cincinnati.

R&B singer Kelly Price headlined the concert that brought thousands to Sawyer Point Park, and one vendor said the focus on black business at the surrounding festival was refreshing as many continue to recover from years of seismic shifts.

"It's real nice, it's comfortable, we're having a good time enjoying life," Joseph McCollum said, "life after the pandemic. I've been coming here about 20 years so it's just good to be back. First time I've been back since the pandemic."

From the festival at the banks to the parade downtown, the focus was always on the strength and virtues of the black family.

"Nothing stops the black family," said Eryk McDaniel.

McDaniel directs the Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy Marching Band and said pride for the black family, extending well beyond blood family - - is what it's all about.

"We're teaching them about the pride, not just in our culture, but pride as a family," McDaniel said. "So that's why we love to come and do the Black Family Reunion Parade."

After marching in the parade, Cincinnati City Councilman Scotty Johnson said celebration of the black family is incredibly welcome in the Queen City.

"This is a time in which black people can feel like they are a part of the very fiber of America," Johnson said. "These are the times in which we can bring everyone together."

The Black Family Reunion wraps up Sunday with another series of events including more concerts at Sawyer Point Park.