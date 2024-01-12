Overturned vehicle just before Brent Spence bridge fully blocking traffic

CINCINNATI — A vehicle has overturned just before the Brent Spence Bridge and is blocking highway traffic attempting to enter the southbound side of the bridge into Kentucky, according to traffic cameras.

The vehicle was blocking the I-71 entrance to the bridge, and though I-75 southbound traffic was not blocked, it is also moving slowly. The crash is causing extensive traffic backups up both highways.

The truck has been returned to its wheels, but the ramp remains closed.

Update: the truck is back on it's wheels but the ramp from 71 southbound to the Brent Spence Bridge remains closed. pic.twitter.com/xUPtxODUFV — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) January 12, 2024

Police have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash.