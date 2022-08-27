Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Overnight shooting in Mount Healthy wounds two

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 6:57 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 06:57:27-04

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out at the Stadium Bar and Grill resulting in two people shot, according to Mt. Healthy police.

After officers arrived on scene, police said they heard shots nearby and found a woman with gunshot wounds. She, as well as another victim, were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Both are reportedly in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested Damonte Dickey on scene. He is currently being held on two counts of felonious assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Mount Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Wyoming football team wins its 59th consecutive regular-season game Court of Appeals overturns decision to Campbell County commissioner from ballot Andrew Whitworth returns to Cincinnati for Bengals-Rams preseason game

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.