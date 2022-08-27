Overnight shooting in Mount Healthy wounds two

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, a fight broke out at the Stadium Bar and Grill resulting in two people shot, according to Mt. Healthy police.

After officers arrived on scene, police said they heard shots nearby and found a woman with gunshot wounds. She, as well as another victim, were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Both are reportedly in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities arrested Damonte Dickey on scene. He is currently being held on two counts of felonious assault.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Mount Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183.