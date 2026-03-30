OSHP: Wilmington woman dies after Greene County crash

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Wilmington woman has died from injuries she sustained during a crash in Greene County on Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the crash happened on March 29 at around 7:49 p.m. at the intersection of US-42 and Hickman Road in Xenia Township.

Troopers said a 19-year-old driving a Honda Accord was heading southwest on US-42 while a Honda Civic, driven by 49-year-old Melissa Fields from Wilmington, was heading northeast on the road.

Fields made a left turn to travel northwest onto Hickman Road from US-42, and was hit by the driver of the Accord, OSHP said. The crash caused both vehicles to travel off the road and into a ditch near the intersection, troopers said.

Fields was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she died from her injuries, OSHP said.

The driver of the Accord was treated at the scene; two passengers in the Accord were taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries, according to OSHP.

The crash is still under investigation, OSHP said.