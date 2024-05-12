OSHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver Sunday morning in Goshen Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Deputies were dispatched to State Route 28 at milepost 10 in Clermont County around 1:55 a.m.
Deputies said a 18-year-old man was driving eastbound on State Route 28, when he struck Jacqueline Rogers, 41, of Loveland, a pedestrian in the roadway.
Rogers sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bethesda North Hospital, where she was later died, deputies said.
The driver sustained no injuries, deputies said,
Deputies said the crash remains under investigation.
