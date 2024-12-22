Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OSHP: One person dead, another injured in Adams County crash

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Generic police lights
Posted
and last updated

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash overnight in Liberty Township in Adams County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after midnight Sunday.

According to a release from OSHP, 49-year-old Marty Dotson of West Union drove a Chevy Malibu off the road on State Route 136 before hitting a tree. Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second 41-year-old man also in the vehicle was taken to Adams County Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Patrol officers said Dotson was not wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was.

Watch Live:

Sicily

More local news:
Fatal crash on Ronald Reagan Highway in Blue Ash Concerns arise over possibility of Ohio police charging for video FD: Woman found dead in mobile home fire in Colerain Township

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money