OSHP: One person dead, another injured in Adams County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash overnight in Liberty Township in Adams County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just after midnight Sunday.

According to a release from OSHP, 49-year-old Marty Dotson of West Union drove a Chevy Malibu off the road on State Route 136 before hitting a tree. Dotson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a second 41-year-old man also in the vehicle was taken to Adams County Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Patrol officers said Dotson was not wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was.