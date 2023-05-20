Watch Now
OSHP: 1 killed, 3 others, including infant, seriously injured in Clinton County crash

Posted at 9:43 AM, May 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-20 11:17:41-04

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person was killed and three others, including an infant, were seriously injured in a Friday evening crash in Clinton County, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

OSHP said a 22-year-old woman was driving north on US 68 around 6:49 p.m. as a 82-year-old man was driving south on US 68. When the woman attempted to pass multiple vehicles at once, she struck the man's vehicle head-on.

That woman's passenger, 20-year-old Heidi Wright, died at the scene of the crash, OSHP said.

The 22-year-old driver and her infant who was also in the vehicle were transported via air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital. The 82-year-old man was initially taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital, but then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, as well.

All three had serious injuries due to the crash, OSHP said.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation at this time.

