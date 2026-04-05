Troopers: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Clermont County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 40-year-old woman is dead and another woman was seriously injured in a crash Saturday evening in Miami Township in Clermont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said they responded to a crash in the 1300 block of US-50 around 7:43 p.m.

They found that a 47-year-old woman driving a 2013 GMC Yukon eastbound on US-50 traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a pole and a tree.

As a result of the crash, Kristin L. Houser, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was transported to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

Troopers were assisted by the Miami Township Police Department, Miami Fire and EMS and the Clermont County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.