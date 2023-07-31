OSHP: 4-year-old child killed in head-on crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A 4-year-old child was killed, and five others were seriously injured, in a head-on crash in Wilmington Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers with the Wilmington post said the crash investigation is ongoing but preliminary findings reveal the driver of a 2013 Dodge Dart, was heading west on U.S. 22 with four passengers when they struck a 2019 Kia Sorrento with two occupants traveling east head-on, shortly before 10 p.m., Saturday evening.

Troopers said all occupants in the Dart are from Blanchester. The driver of the Sorrento is from Harrison and their passenger is from Lebanon.

AirCare flew one person, a four-year-old child who was a passenger in the Dart, to UC Medical Center. The child died from the injuries sustained in the crash, according to a statement from OSHP.

Five other people in the crash sustained serious injuries and were transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital, OSHP said.

The Wilmington Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service and Clinton Warren Joint Emergency Medical Service all responded and assisted with the crash, Troopers said.