OSHP: 29-year-old dead after crash involving a motorcycle in Clermont County

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on State Route 133 in Wiliamsburg Township, Clermont County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said 29-year-old Charles Bishop, of Cincinnati, was driving southbound just after midnight Sunday when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned at milepost 17. Bishop was thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the edge of the roadway and knocked unconscious, the OSHP said.

A vehicle traveling north on State Route 133 struck Bishop. The Clermont County Coroner's office pronounced Bishop dead at the scene.

None of the occupants in the striking vehicle were injured, the OSHP said.

No cause has been given for the accident. The crash remains under investigation by the Batavia Post of the OSHP.