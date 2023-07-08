OSHP: 1 dead after Scott Township crash

SEAMAN, Ohio — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Scott Township Friday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

The crash occurred on Friday at approximately 8:27 a.m. on State Route 32 at Tranquility Pike, Scott Township, Adams County, the OSHP said.

Around 8:30 a.m. troopers say a vehicle operated by Randall Adams, age 56, of Manchester, Ohio was driving southbound on Tranquility Pike crossing State Route 32. According to the troopers preliminary investigation, Adams failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a truck pulling a loaded utility vehicle traveling eastbound on SR 32.

Adams was pronounced deceased at the scene by members of the Adams County EMS. The driver of the truck was treated by the Adams County EMS but claimed no injury, the OHSP said.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash, the OSHP said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Georgetown Post.