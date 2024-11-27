OSHP: 1 dead after crash that shut down all southbound lanes of I-71 in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash on southbound I-71 in Clinton County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said Monday night.

Officials said a two-vehicle crash just after 6 p.m. near mile marker 50, about a half-mile away from the State Route 68 exit, shut down all lanes of I-71 South. One person was pronounced dead, another was taken to a nearby hospital. All lanes have since been reopened.

All northbound lanes of I-71 were also shut down nearby, before the State Route 68 exit, due to a crash that caused 53,000 pounds of granite to fall on the interstate. Those lanes have also reopened.