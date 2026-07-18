OSHP: 1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Clermont County

BATAVIA, Ohio — One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash on U.S. 50 Saturday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash at the 3600 block of U.S. 50 at approximately 3:53 p.m., according to OSHP.

When crews arrived on scene, they discovered a collision between two vehicles.

One person was declared dead at the scene, OSHP said.

Three other people were transported to an area hospital.

The roadway was closed for several hours following the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.