One shot in Newport, police investigating

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and affirm that there is no threat to the public.
(Source: Raycom Media)
NEWPORT, Ky. — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Newport early Sunday morning.

According to a social media post by the City of Newport, police we notified around 2:11 a.m. of a victim that had sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Upon investigating, police learned that the victim had been staying at an Airbnb in Newport with friends when an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect. The argument escalated and the suspect shot the victim twice before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth in Covington before being transported to UC Hospital.

Police confirmed that the suspect and victim know each other.

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and affirm that there is no threat to the public.

The identities of those involved are not being released as this is an ongoing investigation.

