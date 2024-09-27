One person dead after two-vehicle crash into west side business

CINCINNATI — A person is dead after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of Queen City Avenue and Boudinot Avenue, according to a WCPO crew on the scene.

At the scene, two damaged vehicles — a black sedan and a red sedan — came to rest on the property of the Ahadu International Market. The red sedan crashed through the entrance of the business, shattering the glass doors. The black vehicle was on the sidewalk on the Boudinot side of the business.

At least one person was killed in the crash, which heavily damaged both vehicles.

Police have not provided any information on how the crash happened, how many people were in either car or how many people are injured.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.