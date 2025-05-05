One man shot, killed in Carthage

CINCINNATI — A man is dead after a shooting in Carthage early Monday morning, according to officers on scene.

The officers say that a call came in for shots fired around 1:30 a.m. Police were flagged down and found a male in his late 20s to mid-30s with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was declared deceased on scene.

The body was found in a back alley between houses on 68th and 69th Streets. There is no information on a suspect currently, nor an identification for the victim.

The Criminal Investigation Squad of the Cincinnati Police Department is handling the investigation.