One killed, another seriously injured in crash on I-75 ramp Sunday morning

CINCINNATI — One man is dead and another suffered serious injuries after a crash on the I-75 northbound ramp to Mitchell Avenue in the early morning hours Sunday, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD responded to the ramp around 2:06 a.m. Sunday morning, where they determined a man operating a 2009 Chevrolet van north on the ramp failed to stop at a traffic signal and hit a 2011 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda Civic was seriously injured and was taken to a local hospital. A passenger in the Civic, Nathaniel Dixon, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet van sustained minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

Police said Dixon was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and it's unclear if the driver of the Civic was wearing one.

Excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to CPD, and impairment as a factor is still being investigated.

Police did not announce whether they plan to charge the driver of the Chevrolet van and no charges were listed for the driver as of Tuesday morning.