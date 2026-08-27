One dead in crash on SR-32 off-ramp to Glen-Este Withamsville in Clermont County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A person is dead after a crash on a SR-32 off-ramp to Glen-Este Withamsville Road in Clermont County, according to our WCPO crew at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said around 5:30 a.m. that the ramp is closed for a crash, but they did not provide additional information.

A WCPO crew at the scene saw an SUV with front-end damage stopped on the ramp at the crash site. It's unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. WCPO will update as more information becomes available.