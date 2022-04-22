Olivia Rodrigo Cincinnati concert: Hundreds of fans wait in line hours before show

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of fans gathered and set up camp outside The Andrew J. Brady Music Center hours before Friday night's sold-out Olivia Rodrigo concert.

Though the show begins at 8:30 p.m., those ready to scream along to "good 4 u" have been lining the streets around The Andrew J. Brady Music Center since the early morning before the show. Fans were set up in lawn chairs, hiding from the sun under umbrellas and even playing card games as they bide their time ahead of doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The Disney actress-turned-pop star is taking the stage tonight for her first headlining tour, which is supporting her debut album, Sour. The album and singer have taken the world by storm, with the show at The Banks venue selling out in minutes.

Tonight's show also has pop singer Gracie Abrams —- who's biggest song is "I miss you, I'm sorry" — opening for Rodrigo.

Rodrigo gained popularity starring on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and created further buzz from her relationship with and subsequent songwriting about cast mate Joshua Bassett. Both Rodrigo and Bassett have released songs allegedly detailing their tumultuous relationship causing some fans of the artists and TV show to pick sides and declare Team Olivia or Team Joshua.

The show marks another high-profile artist at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, which opened up in July 2021 and has so far brought the likes of the Foo Fighters, Jack White, Modest Mouse and more. The venue has loads of acts coming this summer, including HAIM, 5 Seconds of Summer and Glass Animals among others.

Rodrigo is sure to sing most of her songs, including popular tracks "good 4 u," "deja vu," "brutal" and more. The album has surpassed more than 1 billion streams on Spotify, which is no small feat for any artist. You can check out her April 20 set list from her concert at The Factory in Chesterfield, Missouri, below:



Olivia Rodrigo set list:

