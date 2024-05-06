Older shoppers can save extra 5% at Kroger Wednesday

CINCINNATI — If you're 55 years of age or older, you can save an extra 5 percent on their groceries at Kroger locations across the Tri-State this Wednesday.

Kroger announced in a press release that anyone 55 or older can save an extra 5 percent on their in-store purchase at Ohio, Northern Kentucky and southeast Indiana locations.

The one-day event provides savings on everything from pantry staples, fresh produce, over-the-counter medications and more.

All you have to do is bring your Kroger loyalty account information, whether it be a card, an alternate phone ID or the Kroger app.

"This extra discount for our senior shoppers is one more way we’re helping our customers get more out of their grocery budget," said Jennifer Moore, Kroger's corporate affairs manager, in a press release.

Exclusions to the savings include tobacco, fuel, alcohol, money orders, postage stamps, gift cards, lottery, prescriptions and some other fees.