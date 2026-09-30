OHSP: Man dies following three-vehicle crash in Adams County

ADAMS CO., Ohio — A man died following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer Wednesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP).

The crash happened at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 41 around 7:25 a.m., OHSP said.

According to OHSP, 33-year-old Robert Watterson was driving a 2025 Dodge Ram with a flatbed trailer eastbound on State Route 32. At the same time, 60-year-old Hee Park was also driving eastbound on State Route 32 in a 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer.

Meanwhile, a 2001 Ford F-150 driven by 58-year-old Lawrence Young — with 42-year-old Thomas Dulaney and 53-year-old Matthew Taylor as passengers — was traveling southbound on State Route 41. OHSP reports that the Ford F-150 ran a red light, struck the trailer being pulled by the Dodge, and was then hit by the Freightliner.

Taylor was taken to Adams County Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to OHSP. Young and Dulaney were also taken to Adams County Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Park and Watterson were not injured.

OHSP says the people in the Ford F-150 were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.