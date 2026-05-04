Ohio Rep. says mailer claiming his support for Hamilton County commissioner candidate is 'misleading'

CINCINNATI — An Ohio state representative is calling a Hamilton County campaign mailer bearing his image "misleading," saying Sunday that he did not endorse the candidate it was supporting.

Democrat state Rep. Cecil Thomas, who represents District 25, posted a photo on social media of a mailer campaigning for Meeka Owens' run for Hamilton County commissioner.

The card features photos of current commissioner Denise Driehaus, Thomas and Mayor Aftab Pureval and tells voters to join the three "and several other Democratic leaders in supporting Meeka Owens for Central Committee Member."

But Thomas says he didn't endorse Owens — and, in fact, voted for her opposition. Owens is running for incumbent Stephanie Summerow Dumas's seat; it's a seat Dumas has held since 2018.

"I haven't given this candidate my support nor did I give her permission to send out any mailer suggesting such," Thomas wrote on social media. "I'm not sure what's happening but this mailer is misleading and raises serious questions as to the integrity of the sender."

Thomas went on to say that while he isn't telling anyone who to vote for, he cast his ballot for Dumas.

"She has shown twice the ability to win a countrywide race, and she has done nothing detrimental to the Democratic Party to warrant withdrawing my support," reads Thomas's post.

The last time Dumas's seat was open for election, in 2022, she had no opposition in the primary and won in the general election with 45.2% of the vote. Dumas won 135,349 votes, while the next closest candidate, Republican Matthew Paul O'Neill, pulled 95,076 votes. In third for that election was former Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman, with 68,903 votes.

We reached out to Thomas, Driehaus, Pureval and Owens about the mailer. At the time of this story's publication, we have not heard back from Driehaus, Thomas or Pureval. Owens did provide a statement.

"My campaign for Hamilton County Commissioner was not informed of, nor do we pay for, or condone this mailer that was sent in my race for precinct executive in 13-F," the statement says. "I am honored to serve the Democratic Party as the PE for Cincinnati 13-F, and am proud to be on the ballot for this race, and proud to support the Democratic Party."

Cincy Precinct Project, which has endorsed over 150 candidates this election, says they have seen similar mailers sent out in at least two dozen precincts.

The 2026 primary election is Tuesday, May 5.