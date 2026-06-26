Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
24  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ohio poison control leaders warn of increase in teen Benadryl misuse

Officials say a resurgence of social media challenges may be contributing to a rise in teen exposures.
Poster image (6).jpg
File
Health experts are warning parents after a rise in calls involving teenagers misusing Benadryl, a common over-the-counter allergy medication.
Poster image (6).jpg
Ohio poison control leaders warn of increase in teen Benadryl misuse
Posted

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Health experts are warning parents after a rise in calls involving teenagers misusing Benadryl, a common over-the-counter allergy medication.

The Central Ohio Poison Center says it has seen more cases involving teens this year compared to the same time last year. While officials cannot always determine the cause, they say social media trends and online "challenges" may be contributing to the increase.

"I think some are just trying to hallucinate," Natalie Rine, managing director of the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital, said. "Unfortunately, a lot of these challenges are trying to get clicks and views while also negating the safety parts of things."

Experts warn that taking too much diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, can cause serious side effects, including confusion, rapid heart rate, hallucinations, seizures and dangerous heart rhythm changes. In severe cases, overdoses can be fatal.

Poison control centers receive calls from parents, schools and even friends concerned about possible overdoses. Specialists can help determine whether someone needs emergency medical treatment or can be safely monitored at home.

Anyone with questions about a possible poisoning or overdose can call Poison Control's 24-hour hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Health officials remind families that even over-the-counter medications can be dangerous when not taken as directed.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

WCPO 9 Headlines

More local news:
MSD plans sewer improvements in East End, where water main broke twice in 2021 Aurora tornado survivor says plenty of work still to be done a week later 1 dead following shooting in West Price Hill, Cincinnati police investigating

Here’s how to get WCPO 9 back on DIRECTV