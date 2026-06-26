Ohio poison control leaders warn of increase in teen Benadryl misuse

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Health experts are warning parents after a rise in calls involving teenagers misusing Benadryl, a common over-the-counter allergy medication.

The Central Ohio Poison Center says it has seen more cases involving teens this year compared to the same time last year. While officials cannot always determine the cause, they say social media trends and online "challenges" may be contributing to the increase.

"I think some are just trying to hallucinate," Natalie Rine, managing director of the Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children's Hospital, said. "Unfortunately, a lot of these challenges are trying to get clicks and views while also negating the safety parts of things."

Experts warn that taking too much diphenhydramine, the active ingredient in Benadryl, can cause serious side effects, including confusion, rapid heart rate, hallucinations, seizures and dangerous heart rhythm changes. In severe cases, overdoses can be fatal.

Poison control centers receive calls from parents, schools and even friends concerned about possible overdoses. Specialists can help determine whether someone needs emergency medical treatment or can be safely monitored at home.

Anyone with questions about a possible poisoning or overdose can call Poison Control's 24-hour hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Health officials remind families that even over-the-counter medications can be dangerous when not taken as directed.

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