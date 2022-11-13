Ohio man one of the 6 dead after airshow crash in Dallas

DALLAS — An Ohio man is one of the crewmembers that died in an aerial demonstration crash in Dallas, the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol said.

Major Curtis J. Rowe died after he and his fellow crewmembers crashed Saturday during an airshow for Wings Over Dallas at the Dallas Executive Airport.

During the demonstration, two vintage military aircrafts collided.

Six people in total died due to the collision, according to a report from ABC News.

Rowe had volunteered as a crew member for the Commemorative Air Force flying vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortresses.

Civil Air Patrol Colonel Peter K. Bowden said that's where Rowe shared his passion for flying.

Over the last decade, Bowden said he had also volunteered with the Johnson Flight Academy in Illinois.

Rowe had been a part of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol for more than 30 years. Bowden said he held every aircrew rating possible, and he earned his Command Pilot Rating.

His most recent position was Ohio Wing Maintenance Officer, but Rowe had held positions as Safety Officer, Operations Office and more.

"Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets during hundreds of orientation flights over the course of his service," Bowden said.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told ABC News that there were no injuries to any spectators or people in the crowd.

ABC News reported that this was the company's seventh air show in Dallas.