Ohio faces highest increase of gas prices in the country

CINCINNATI — Ohio drivers are experiencing the largest weekly increase in gas prices. The state average for regular is $3.52 a gallon in Ohio, according to AAA.

Hamilton County has some of the most expensive gas in the state. On average, drivers there will pay $3.36 a gallon, according to AAA.

“I’m thinking I need a second job just to get gas. What used to cost $20 to fill up a tank now cost $40, $45. It’s just ridiculous,” said Charlie Shearer.

University of Cincinnati Economist Dr. Michael Jones, Ph.D., said AAA links the jump to conflict between Russia and Ukraine because the U.S. imposed sanctions on Russia, a leading oil producer.

“It is concerning that we’ve seen just a $.10 increase just in the last weekend,” said Jones. “In the immediate short term, there’s really nothing one country is going to do to lower the prices.

He said his classes are discussing geo-political fixes that are under debate.

“[Prices] bring up discussions like: should we have done things like cancel the Keystone Pipeline, should we have raised the cost of fees that oil and gas companies have to pay in the United States, should we ban further leases on federal and public lands for oil and gas.”

Back at the pump Wednesday, drivers traded tips.

“I’m a regular working person, but think about all those on fixed incomes and who don’t have the extra money or cannot work a second job,” said Shearer. “It’s hard.”

