Ohio attorney general suing now-closed Cincinnati window company

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Friday he has filed a lawsuit against Window Planet Inc. and its operator, Tara Curles, for violating the Consumer Sales Practices Act.

According to a press release from Yost, Curles accepted money from 89 customers for windows that were never delivered or poorly installed. Curles also refused to provide refunds for customers.

Window Planet has since shuttered its office on Kemper Road in Sharonville and the Better Business Bureau revoked the company's membership and gave them an F rating in 2021.

Yost said Window Planet required customers to pay up to 50% of the cost of their order as a down payment and then "did shoddy work that the company refused to correct" or, in some instances, failed to deliver the windows to customers at all.

"She's making it sound like they are on their way, but no one's receiving windows," said Patty Kroell in November.

Kroell paid a deposit of several thousand dollars to replace windows in her son's Norwood home. Seven months later, she said still hadn't received the windows she ordered.

In Warren County, Stephanie McGuire paid Window Planet $13,000 for 20 replacement windows. The company dropped off part of the order before ceasing all contact with her.

When WCPO consumer reporter John Matarese attempted to contact the company in November, he received no replies and found their building in Sharonville locked on two different occasions.

Now, Yost is suing the company for restitution on behalf of those customers, who he said lost more than $187,000.

"This is not how to do business in Ohio and my office is here to make sure of that," said Yost in a press release. "Any company trying to pull a fast one on Ohio consumers will find itself in court real fast."

As part of the suit, Yost is asking the court to fine Curles and Window Planet up to $25,000 for each violation of the Consumer Sales Protection Act, in addition to paying all lost funds back to customers.