Ohio announces dates of 2025 Sales Tax Holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has announced the dates of this year's sales tax holiday.

The 2025 holiday will run for two full weeks, beginning at midnight on Friday, August 1, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 14.

During this time, shoppers can make qualifying purchases in-store and online without paying state sales tax. The exemption does not apply to motor vehicles, watercraft, outboard motors, alcohol, tobacco, vapor products, or any item containing marijuana.

In 2024, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly expanded the holiday to include more items (up to $500) and run for a longer period of time, changing it from three days to 10 days.

“The timing of this year’s sales tax holiday not only supports families preparing for back-to-school, but also provides relief on other important household needs,” said Governor DeWine.

“Ohio’s sales tax holiday is a practical way we can help working families keep more of their hard-earned dollars," said Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives Matt Huffman. "Whether it's back-to-school shopping or everyday essentials, this is an opportunity for Ohioans to get more value for their money.”

The current Ohio sales tax rate is 5.75%.