Officials investigating fire near railroad tracks in Lawrenceburg

The fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of AEP Drive. Crews were on the scene for over 6 hours.
Posted at 7:27 AM, Apr 22, 2024
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Several crews are on the scene working a fire that started near the railroad tracks in Lawrenceburg late Sunday evening.

The fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. in the 200 block of AEP Drive.

According to the Lawrenceburg fire chief, several crossties caught fire.

There were heavy flames overnight. Our crew on the scene Monday morning said the fire was not as active at approximately 6 a.m. but it was still burning.

There were heavy flames overnight.

Crews have been working for over seven hours.

No one was hurt, officials said.

Officials had to stop some trains but said it is not currently impacting them since the fire was not directly on the tracks.

Trains can pass by since the fire was not directly on the tracks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

