Sheriff: Woman dies after boat capsizes in creek in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead after a boat capsized in a creek in Boone County, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday, sheriff's deputies responded to Boone County's Big South Fork Creek for a boating crash with reports of someone trapped under the boat.

Crews found a boat upside down and mostly submerged in the creek, which is roughly 8- to 10-feet deep. The boat became swamped by its own wake, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said.

The sheriff's office said four people, three occupants and one bystander attempting to help, were on the boat at the time.

Crews were able to rescue all all four people, and 61-year-old Karen Follis Marz, of Holland, Pennslyvania, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence. She died due to her injuries.

A 71-year-old man from Cincinnati and a 69-year-old man from Union were treated and released at the scene.

The bystander, a 38-year-old man from Dry Ridge, refused treatment, the sheriff's office said.

That man jumped into the 60-degree water and went underwater freed Marz, who was trapped. The bystander was then able to get Marz on top of the capsized boat and initiate CPR before rescue crews arrived, the sheriff's office said.

"(His) actions were heroic, and we applaud him for his part in the rescue," the sheriff's office said.