Officer-involved shooting in Middletown leaves one dead, BCI investigating

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Middletown Tuesday evening.

According to Daniel Hils of Frontline Advisers, police responded to reports of two men fighting at an apartment on the 1000 block of Park Lane at 7:19 p.m.

According to Hils, police knocked on the reported apartment's door and identified themselves as officers.

According to Hils, the suspect opened the door with a firearm pointed at the officers. In response, the officers shot the suspect.

The suspect was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured as a result of the shooting.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.