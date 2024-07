MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All northbound lanes on Interstate 275 are shut down at State Route 28 due to a crash, Clermont County dispatch said.

According to a dispatcher, four cars were involved in a crash on I-275 at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Clermont County dispatch said police are on the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

Police have not said if anyone was injured.

Clermont County dispatch said it is unclear when the interstate will reopen.