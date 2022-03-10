NWS confirms EF0 tornado in Osgood

The National Weather Service confirms an EF0 tornado touched down on Monday morning in our line of severe storms just north of Osgood, IN.

The tornado was on the ground for 1.3 miles with maximum sustained winds at 75 mph between 4:09 and 4:11 a.m.

Here's a more detailed look at their report:

The damage specific to the tornado itself was confined to roughly right along U.S. 421 near Jac-Cen-Del Community Schools, and extended northeast and then east, before dissipating just north of State Road 350 just west of Finks Road. There were several areas which sustained straight line wind damage of similar wind magnitude outside of this path.

The first notable damage was broken tree branches and chimney damage along U.S. Highway 421 just west of the school. The tornado went on to cause roof damage at the school, as well as damage to light objects as well as toppling a light pole in the athletic fields north of the school. Debris also caused damage to some buses parked at the school.

Further east, the tornado traveled just north of State Route 350, where additional trees were either uprooted or snapped. Snapped trees resulted in substantial damage to an outbuilding in the 700 block of West State Route 350.

While additional damage of similar strength was observed along West Fairground Road, as well as other locations to the north and east of Osgood, this damage was attributed to wind damage from the line of strong storms that swept through the area at the same time of the tornado.