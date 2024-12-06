Norwood police searching for missing 78-year-old with schizophrenia, other health concerns

CINCINNATI — The Norwood Police Department is searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen since Friday morning.

Norwood police said 78-year-old Tommie Clack suffers from schizophrenia and other health concerns.

He stands roughly 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red hat, a black jacket, a gray shirt and light-colored jeans.

Police said Clack walked away from his home on Lincoln Avenue just before 10 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned.

Anyone with information on Clack's whereabouts should call 911 or contact the Norwood Police Department at 513.458.4520.