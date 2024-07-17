Northern Kentucky Chick-fil-A 'Stuff The Bus Challenge' is back: How to donate and get a free sandwich

What's better than Chick-fil-A for lunch? Free Chick-fil-A for lunch!

Three Chick-fil-A's in Northern Kentucky will give out free sandwich vouchers to customers who contribute to its 11th Annual "Stuff The Bus Challenge" — a school supply drive to benefit school districts in the area — on Thursday.

Chick-fil-A's in Northern Kentucky partnered with the school districts in the area to create the challenge, "a friendly competition to provide a fun, easy means for the community to donate school supplies," according to a press release from Chick-fil-A.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurants participating in the school supply drive are the following:

Fort Wright | 3436 Madison Pike #17, Fort Wright, KY 41017

Mall Road | 8050 Mall Rd, Florence, KY 41042

Newport | 95 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY 41071

According to the release, the event is growing and "has collected well over 60,000 school supplies for children in the local community."

“This event provides the majority of school supplies used by the Family Resource Centers for students use throughout the year. It has always been a tremendous help in meeting students’ needs,” said Mandy Munich, Family Resource Coordinator of Kenton County Schools.

To get a voucher, you must bring at least five school supplies from a list provided by the restaurant. The options are:



Pencil boxes/pouches

Dry erase markers

Crayola crayons

A folder with two pockets and prongs

Composition notebooks

When you arrive at one of the participating locations, just find the yellow school bus in the parking lot and drop off your donation with a volunteer. After a volunteer takes your items, you will receive a voucher.

Each individual is limited to receiving three vouchers, while supplies last.

“The Chick-fil-A Stuff the Bus Challenge is a great event that benefits our Boone County children," Kathy Reutman, the executive director of student and community services for Boone County Schools, said. "Not only have we received thousands of school supplies through this, we have also experienced the true generosity and compassion of the Boone County Community."

All the supplies donated at the three restaurants will be given to various area school districts. Chick-fil-A Northern Kentucky will also provide each school district in the area with "a $250 resource donation," according to the release.