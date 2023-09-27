Northern Kentucky boy battling brain cancer dreams of meeting favorite Bengals players

CINCINNATI — A Northern Kentucky boy recently entered hospice care while battling an aggressive brain cancer, and now Gavin Hogie's family and friends are rallying together to make his dream come true.

"He's overcame a lot, unfortunately the cancer's the only thing he hasn't overcame,” said Darren Hogie, Gavin’s father.

His family call the 11-year-old a fighter.

“I have a big family they support me through all of this. They give me love and support to push through it," Gavin said.

Gaving's father said he was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma group 3 on June 9, 2022, and he's had three brain surgeries since then.

Other than his surgeries, Gavin has gone through intensive chemo and radiation.

Gavin's most recent scan showed the cancer has spread rapidly, including into his spine and other new spots.

While Gavin's recent scans aren't positive, he's choosing to focus on the things that bring him joy in life.

“The love and support my family gives me… That's really the only reason why I do it,” Gavin said. “They show me what it feels like to be loved every day."

Gavin said cheering on his favorite Cincinnati sports teams — including the Bengals — has also helped him.

“He woke up Monday morning at 5:30 ready to watch the game,” Darren Hogie said. “He was ready to get dressed in his jersey, even though it was a night game.”

Gavin has been able to meet players from both the Reds and FC Cincinnati. Now, his dream is to be able to meet some of his favorite Cincinnati Bengals players.

Gavin said that would mean everything to him.

“I love this team," he said. "They're not mean to each other. They're friends and stuff."

Gavin continues to appreciate the little moments that make life special.

“We can't give up because he's not giving up," his father said.

Gavin said he's still making memories.

"Every memory is the best memory," he said.