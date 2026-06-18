Northbound lanes of I-75 closed at Brent Spence Bridge for high water

CINCINNATI — The northbound lanes of I-75 are closed o the Ohio side of the Brent Spence Bridge for high water, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that all lanes on I-75 north are closed at the I-71/I-75 split.

A spokesperson with KYTC said the highway is blocked for high water on I-75, but drivers can use the Brent Spence Bridge to get to I-71. Still, KYTC is advising drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Traffic has backed up into Northern Kentucky.

Officials have not released any details on the crash, or whether anyone has been hurt.