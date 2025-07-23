Traffic heavy on I-71 NB after lanes closed closed for crash near Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Traffic is slow on the north side of I-71 after a crash near Blue Ash closed the northbound lanes Wednesday morning.

Traffic is backed up for miles to the south, past Ronald Reagan and nearly as far as the Norwood Lateral.

During the closure, it appeared all traffic was being diverted off the highway via the Pfeiffer Road exit, traffic cameras in the area showed.

Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash; several emergency vehicles and tow trucks appeared to respond.

Dispatchers told WCPO people were injured in the crash, but officials have not released any information on the extent of those injuries.