3 police officers shot in Lorain, 2 in serious condition; a suspect is deceased

LORAIN, Ohio — Three police officers have been shot in Lorain, according to the Lorain County Sheriff. A law enforcement source called the shootings an ambush.

Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley confirmed that two officers were life-flighted to MetroHealth in serious condition and one was transported to Mercy Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bradley said a suspect is deceased.

The shootings occurred around 1:15 this afternoon at the Colorado Industrial Park.

The park is adjacent to the Black River, where police have been conducting a search this afternoon:

Law enforcement is also on the scene near Colorado Avenue.

Horizon Education Centers, located on Colorado Avenue, said it is currently under lockdown due to police activity in the area. Its director said no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, and staff members are in communication with parents.

The Cleveland and Westlake police departments assisted in shutting down the highway, which has since been reopened.

The Lorain County Prosecutor and the Elyria Police Department are investigating.

