'Nobody ever thinks it's going to happen': Cincinnati sees uptick in fires in winter months

CINCINNATI — As temperatures drop, the risk of fires goes up. Cincinnati Fire Department reports an uptick in fires in colder months. It matches a national trend.

“Nobody ever thinks it's going to happen to them,” said Cincinnati Fire District Chief Greg Phelia.

Phelia said the uptick has to do with people trying to stay warm in cold weather. Heating devices like space heaters, fireplaces and wood-burning stoves can play a part.

“Any time you leave the room or go to bed, you should turn that space heater off,” Phelia said.

Phelia recommends creating a three-foot safe zone around a heating device. Avoid allowing anything that can burn inside that zone, including bedding, clothing and curtains.

Portable heaters should always be plugged into outlets and never an extension cord.

“If it's not handled correctly, that can cause death and cause a major fire,” he said.

Phelia said heating devices should be inspected annually by a professional technician.

If you’re using a fireplace, use a glass or metal screen to prevent embers from blowing out into the home.

Make sure you have smoke alarms in your home and test them each month.

“The smoke alarms, that's our number one life-saving device,” he said. “We do offer those free of charge.”

Several local fire departments will provide free smoke alarms and checks.

Avoid using your oven as a heating source, as it can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which can lead to death. Keep a carbon monoxide monitor in your home too.

Even if you take all necessary precautions, accidents can be inevitable. Have an escape plan ready in advance.

“At the time of emergencies, that's not the time to figure out what to do,” said Phelia. “You wanted to be almost on autopilot.”