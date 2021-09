NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport Independent Schools canceled classes on Friday due to an "increase in the number of students we have who are currently ill or currently quarantined."

The district also announced it is suspending in-person learning on Monday or Tuesday but expects students "to complete the assignments given by their teachers" as part of Non-Traditional Instruction days.

The district stated it expects to return to in-person learning next Wednesday.

Read the full school release here.