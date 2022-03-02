New satellite will make weather prediction better

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration launched a new satellite into space that will make weather prediction better. It is called GOES-T or the Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T.

The new satellite will help with weather preparation and beyond. It is an upgrade from the previous satellites already in space.

The satellite will monitor the Western Hemisphere and will give better updates on weather in the United States, such as better wildfire detection, earlier hurricane detection, a detailed look at where lightning is and may form, a better look at hazardous space weather, and much more.

"The great news with GOES is that we have so many advanced instruments on board, that we're able to look at those particular characteristics as they propagate across the globe and how they could impact nations down the road or downstream," said Kevin Fryer, Chief of NOAA GOES-R Program.

This is the third satellite of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.