New mural will be unveiled on Purple People Bridge highlighting where Ohio, Kentucky meet

COVINGTON, Ky. — A new mural on the Purple People Bridge will be unveiled just before Thanksgiving.

The mural, which will highlight where the Buckeye State and the Bluegrass State meet, was created by local artist Matt Grote, who collaborated with meetNKY, Visit Cincy and the Purple People Bridge, according to a press release.

"The new mural portrays the unique American destination that blends the German heritage and urban vibrancy of Cincinnati with the southern charm and cool quirkiness of Northern Kentucky," says the press release.

It will officially be unveiled on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 3 p.m.

The mural depicts many Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky staples, including bourbon, chili and sports. The mural is called "Where We Connect" and is intended to highlight the differences and similarities between the two states, "where all residents agree on the Reds, Bengals and FC Cincinnati, but agree to disagree on their favorite college teams."

After the mural unveiling, it will be open for visitors to enjoy and photograph.