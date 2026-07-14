New Harrison Town Center coming fall of 2027, bringing over 550 jobs to city

HARRISON, Ohio — Next fall, what is now a large dirt lot will be a $60 million retail development, also known as Harrison Town Center.

“Target at our far end, and then running along the expressway, it will start with Aldi and then move into a retail strip center with big wide sidewalks, walkability, fountain features and everything along those lines,” said Harrison Mayor Ryan Grubbs.

Alongside Target and Aldi, Tropical Smoothie, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Fifth Third Bank have signed leases.

WATCH: What is coming to the new town center, and the economic impact it'll have on the city

New businesses coming to major Harrison development

“This is by far our largest development right now. It’s also really the kickoff to being economic development friendly, business development friendly,” Grubbs said.

There will be around 20 different retail storefronts in Harrison Town Center, according to Grubbs. He said the economic impact will be felt across the community.

“Whether it’s income tax being generated, property taxes that are being generated, that will really feed into our infrastructure improvements for the long-term,” Grubbs said.

City of Harrison Harrison Town Center rendering

Grubbs said that income will go towards improvements the city wants to see, from roadwork to recreational improvements.

But the largest impact will be nearly 600 jobs the development brings to Harrison. Grubbs said the openings will especially benefit the youth of the community.

“Every day in the afternoon we have a whole fleet of kids leaving to go to work somewhere else,” Grubbs said. “This development alone will allow for the opportunity for all our kids to live, work and play here in our community.”

City of Harrison Harrison Town Center rendering

Harrison Town Center is set to open in October of 2027. Harrison Director of Development Joett Greiwe said that the site work is set to be complete by Aug. 24.

Target and the inline retail construction is tentatively planned for Sept. 1. Fifth Third construction will follow when building permits are approved, according to Greiwe.

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