New details in police shooting of armed man in Hamilton Township

After a standoff in Warren County ended with officers fatally shooting an armed man Sunday, the Hamilton Township Police Department released new details about the incident Tuesday.

"We have never had an officer-involved shooting… in the department’s history," said Police Chief Scott Hughes at Tuesday's press briefing.

According to police, the man had fired shots inside his Adams Road home, threatened to harm himself and refused to leave. A neighbor called 911 at 6:18 p.m., and Warren County's SWAT unit later responded to the scene.

Just before 7 p.m., the man emerged from the house on the back porch and pointed his handgun in the direction of police, Hughes said. Two officers, 21-year veteran Sgt. Chris Wall and Officer Josh Clift, then fired shots at the man. It is unclear how many rounds they fired, Hughes said. Both officers were uninjured and have been placed on administrative leave.

The man, later identified as 57-year-old Anthony D. Williams, died of his injuries. Hughes said Williams had no prior criminal history, and police had not been called to his residence in at least the last two years.

“It was a tragedy for all involved,” Hughes said. “We work in an extremely safe community here in Hamilton Township, Warren County, and the community, elected officials really support the police.”

Hughes said none of the department’s 22 officers wear body cameras.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell are investigating the incident.